Three Things a Fantastic Living Expert Never Does
The New Year is here; learn from Dr. Allen Lycka how he adapts in an uncertain world and thrives.
Let me tell you about the last “Pearl of Wisdom” - live life fully every day. We never know when it will all end; live on the edge of your comfort zone. Oddly, it's not hard!”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an MD, host, and executive producer of the How to Live A Fantastic Life podcast and syndicated radio show with 4,000,000 + listeners on the AMFM247 Network, Dr. Allen Lycka has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, VIPs, authors, television and movie luminaries, and everyday people and asked them, “How Do You Live A Fantastic Life?” From these answers, the radio show host and life coach has also learned from personal experience how deeply rooted our values become in how a fantastic life is lived. Day to day, year to year. Here are the three things Dr. Lycka never does:
1. Never misses a day without showing gratitude - saying thank you to the universe for blessings received instantly shifts energy from negative to positive and brings forth abundance;
2. Never loses sight of his purpose in life - humans are driven to have a sense of purpose; it is hardwired into the brain. People lacking a sense of purpose can induce a chronic stress response which leads to poor cognitive function;
3. Never misses a day without laughter - Mark Twain said, “[Humanity] has unquestionably one effective weapon—laughter. Power, money, persuasion, supplication, and persecution can lift at a colossal humbug—push it a little—weaken it a little, century by century, but only laughter can blow it to rags and atoms at a blast. Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand.”
“Let me tell you about the last “Pearl of Wisdom” - live life fully daily. We never know when it will all end. I’m living on borrowed time. I was supposed to be dead in 2003. I have learned along this path that this means to live at the edge of your comfort zone, not in your comfort zone, and oddly, to push into this does not have to be hard; I teach my clients the tools and practice of living on that edge,” says Dr. Lycka.
About Dr. Allen Lycka
Dr. Allen Lycka, MD, is the host and executive director of the “How to Live A Fantastic Life” syndicated radio show on the AMFM247 Network, enjoyed by 4 million + listeners and co-author of The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life. For 30 + years, he was an academic physician in private practice. Now, he works with people to guide them in living the fantastic life they deserve, to prosper both personally and professionally. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.drallenlycka.com.
Dr. Lycka is available for interviews on the three things he never misses and many more – any of the 13 Golden Pearls of Wisdom he covers in his book, The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.
