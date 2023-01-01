Submit Release
Hoyer Discusses His Tenure as Majority Leader and House Democrats' Work For The People on CNN’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC — This morning, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" for an interview on his tenure as Majority Leader. During the conversation, Leader Hoyer discussed his legislative accomplishments on behalf of the American people, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Affordable Care Act, and toured CNN through the Majority Leader’s office in the U.S. Capitol. Below is a link to the video:
 

