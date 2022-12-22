Hoyer Statement on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Address to a Joint Meeting of Congress

"Tonight, just as Winston Churchill addressed our Congress in 1941, having led his nation in its defense against the dark forces of tyranny, we heard from an inspiring leader engaged not just in protecting his own country but the entire free world. President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine have mounted a historic defense of their sovereign country in the face of a brutal and criminal invasion by Vladimir Putin's regime. In doing so, they have reminded Americans and the world what it means to sacrifice for liberty. I was honored to be a part of the escort committee that welcomed President Zelenskyy into the Hall of the House, a shrine to democracy that itself has withstood war, terror, and insurrection. In his remarks, President Zelenskyy underscored the stakes involved in this struggle – not only for Ukraine but also for America, our NATO allies, and the free world.

"As President Zelenskyy made clear, Ukrainians would never have been able to defend against this invasion or liberate occupied territories without the aid and unwavering support from the United States and our democratic allies around the world. I have worked tirelessly with House Democrats and many of our colleagues across the aisle to secure crucial military and civilian aid to empower the people of Ukraine to drive back their invaders and address critical humanitarian needs. As Ukrainians face a difficult winter and the promise of further attacks, we must ensure that our assistance, both military and humanitarian, continues apace. This week, we will pass legislation that will provide an additional $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine, and I am encouraged that the Biden Administration has pledged to transfer Patriot missile defense systems to the country. We must, as President Kennedy once said, 'pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.' Democracy's future hinges on our continued commitment to the Ukrainians' cause, whose victory will not only belong to Ukraine but to all who cherish freedom.