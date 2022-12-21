THE WEEKLY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until approximately 6:30 p.m. Members are advised that the vote series on Wednesday is expected to be longer and later than usual.

Suspensions (16 bills)

S. 2333 – Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2022 (Sen. Cantwell – Judiciary) – Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2022 (Sen. Cantwell – Judiciary) S. 5168 – Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act of 2022 (Sen. Padilla – Judiciary) S. 4926 – Respect for Child Survivors Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) – Respect for Child Survivors Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) S. 450 – Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (Sen. Burr – Financial Services) – Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (Sen. Burr – Financial Services) S. 4411 – A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillen Post Office Building" (Sen. Cruz – Oversight and Reform) – A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillen Post Office Building" (Sen. Cruz – Oversight and Reform) S. 2834 – Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Ways and Means) – Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Ways and Means) Senate Amendment to H.R. 1917 – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 3168 – A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to modify the enforceability date for certain provisions, and for other purposes (Sen. Kelly – Natural Resources) S. 3308 – Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act of 2022 (Sen. Kelly – Natural Resources) S. 3773 – A bill to authorize the leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources) – A bill to authorize the leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources) S. 4104 – Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 (Sen. Sinema – Natural Resources) – Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 (Sen. Sinema – Natural Resources) S. 5066 – Don Young Recognition Act (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources) Don Young Recognition Act (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources) S. 5087 – A bill to amend the Not Invisible Act of 2019 to extend, and provide additional support for, the activities of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources) S. 989 – Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2022 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) – Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2022 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) S. 1402 – Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) – Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor) S. 5016 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs located in Anchorage, Alaska, as the “Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System," and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Veterans’ Affairs)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that the House will stay in session until the consideration of Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617 is completed.

Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R.___ – Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

