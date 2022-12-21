Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,602 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022


WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until approximately 6:30 p.m.  Members are advised that the vote series on Wednesday is expected to be longer and later than usual.

Suspensions (16 bills)

  1. S. 2333 – Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2022 (Sen. Cantwell – Judiciary)
  2. S. 5168 – Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act of 2022 (Sen. Padilla – Judiciary)
  3. S. 4926 – Respect for Child Survivors Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
  4. S. 450 – Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (Sen. Burr – Financial Services)
  5. S. 4411 – A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillen Post Office Building" (Sen. Cruz – Oversight and Reform)
  6. S. 2834 – Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Ways and Means)
  7. Senate Amendment to H.R. 1917 – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  8. S. 3168 – A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to modify the enforceability date for certain provisions, and for other purposes (Sen. Kelly – Natural Resources)
  9. S. 3308 – Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act of 2022 (Sen. Kelly – Natural Resources)
  10. S. 3773 – A bill to authorize the leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources)
  11. S. 4104 – Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 (Sen. Sinema – Natural Resources)
  12. S. 5066 Don Young Recognition Act (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
  13. S. 5087 – A bill to amend the Not Invisible Act of 2019 to extend, and provide additional support for, the activities of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
  14. S. 989 – Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2022 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor)
  15. S. 1402 – Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor)
  16. S. 5016 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs located in Anchorage, Alaska, as the “Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System," and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Veterans’ Affairs)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  Members are advised that the House will stay in session until the consideration of Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617 is completed.

Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R.___ – Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
 

 Additional Floor Information
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/
 

You just read:

THE WEEKLY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.