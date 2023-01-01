Happy New Year from CBS
CBS is Creator Business Solutions Inc
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter Schindler is honored to serve as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Creator Business Solutions Inc. ( https://www.shopsocialscenes.com ), the new emerging powerhouse of e-commerce technology.
Walter Schindler has also been honored for the eighth year in a row as “Game Changer of the Year – 2023 – USA.” This Award has resulted from the voting of over 538,000 readers in over 163 countries worldwide, a rigorous process managed by several international publishers.
Walter Schindler ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) has won more international awards for his sustainable investment vision and game-changing achievements than any other American. He has been selected by international judges based in London “Game Changer of the Year” for each of the last eight (8) years. And he has been honored at private receptions and dinners by the Royal Families of the United Kingdom and Liechtenstein and by the World Economic Forum.
In 2020 Walter accepted the invitation of Forbes Magazine to join the Forbes Business Council and has thus far published twelve (12) articles in Forbes.
It is a great honor and privilege for Walter to serve as Chairman of the Advisory Board at CBS Inc. ( https://www.shopsocialscenes.com ), the emerging powerhouse of e-commerce technology.
Also serving on the CBS Advisory Board is Tom Fisher, who has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.
In the history of technology in America, a few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect & Vice President, Global Architecture & Security
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President
President, Forbes Technology Council.
When interviewed, Schindler comments with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn