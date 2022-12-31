Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:08 am, three suspects, in a vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects exited the vehicle, brandished handguns, and demanded the victim’s property. The victims did not comply and the suspects assaulted the victims. The suspects took the property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the victim’s credit cards was later used at an establishment. A person of interest and the suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

