Direct Bed Now Carrying Semi Truck Sleeper Cab Bed Mattresses

STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Bed, the leading online mattress retailer, is proud to announce their newest addition to their product line— Semi Truck Mattresses , (truck sleeper cab mattresses) This includes all custom sizes for cots, RV bunk size mattresses, and more.

Truck drivers and anyone needing a mattress for a sleeper cab can now shop with confidence at Direct Bed, knowing they can find the perfect size and style of mattress for semi truck. With a variety of mattress types and brands, including coil, foam, memory foam, and latex, Direct Bed has a solution for everyone.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our product line and provide our customers with more options,” said Direct Bed CEO Gerian Sloetjes. “We know that truckers have unique sleep needs and we are proud to be able to offer them the perfect mattress for their sleeper cab.”

Some common sizes of truck cab mattresses are 25" x 72", 27" x 72", 30" x 72". Some sleeper cabs also extend out to 74" or even 78" long. It really does not matter though, because when you order a truck sleeper cab mattress with Direct Bed, you will be able to give us your required dimensions and we will build exactly to your order.

Direct Bed has also released a handy guide in making ordering simpler, by defining the right foam thicknesses and densities to get proper support for your Truck Mattress. Direct Bed recommends a foam mattress for Truck Sleeper Cab Mattresses since they offer the best blend of support and comfort for your mattress.

Direct Bed is committed to providing the best customer service and the highest quality mattresses. All truck sleeper cab mattresses come with free shipping and a 100-night sleep trial. Customers can shop with confidence, knowing they’re getting the best mattress for their needs.

For more information on Direct Bed’s truck sleeper cab mattresses, please visit www.directbed.com or call 1-844-475-3378

