HCM City to host first Vietnam International Logistics Expo

VIETNAM, December 31 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition 2022 (VILOG) will take place for the first time at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City from August 10-12, 2023.

The event will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).

It will accommodate about 250 booths of enterprises, showcasing products in the field of transportation and delivery, warehouse and stevedoring services, packaging, and IT.

The expo is expected to promote the development of Việt Nam's logistics industry commensurate with its potential, contributing to attracting more foreign investment and establishing a green logistics ecosystem.

In particular, the exhibition will be held at the same time and the same venue as the 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack) International Exhibition, which will feature about 550 booths. The two events will attract businesses from 20 countries and territories worldwide.

Experts said logistics is one of the fastest growing and most stable industries in Việt Nam, with an annual average growth of between 14-16 per cent, reaching US$40-$42 billion per year. — VNS

