Upgrade of Singapore's Diplomatic Representation in Muscat, Oman

Singapore and Oman will concurrently upgrade our respective Consulates-General to Embassies headed by a Chargé d’Affaires starting from 1 January 2023. The concurrent upgrade was agreed at the inaugural Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue on 6 December 2022, and reflects the strong and growing relations between Singapore and Oman.

The address and contact details of the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Muscat are:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore

Address: No 2980/1, Way 2840, Hay Al Sarooj, Muscat

PO Box 57

PC103

Sultanate of Oman

Tel: + 968 2460-7760

Fax: +968 2460-7322

Email: singemb_mct@mfa.sg

Website: www.mfa.gov.sg/muscat

The Embassy’s operating hours will be from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 pm, Sundays to Thursdays (closed on Oman public holidays and the Singapore National Day).

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 DECEMBER 2022