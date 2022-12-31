Submit Release
Upgrade of Singapore's Diplomatic Representation in Muscat, Oman

Singapore and Oman will concurrently upgrade our respective Consulates-General to Embassies headed by a Chargé d’Affaires starting from 1 January 2023. The concurrent upgrade was agreed at the inaugural Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue on 6 December 2022, and reflects the strong and growing relations between Singapore and Oman.

 

The address and contact details of the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Muscat are:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore

Address:  No 2980/1, Way 2840, Hay Al Sarooj, Muscat

  PO Box 57

             PC103

     Sultanate of Oman

 

  Tel: + 968 2460-7760

  Fax: +968 2460-7322

  Email: singemb_mct@mfa.sg

  Website: www.mfa.gov.sg/muscat

 

  The Embassy’s operating hours will be from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 pm, Sundays to Thursdays (closed on Oman public holidays and the Singapore National Day).

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

 

31 DECEMBER 2022

