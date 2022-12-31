Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 6900 Block of Maple Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the 6900 block of Maple Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:36 am, the victim confronted the suspect at the listed location. The suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered a short time later.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.