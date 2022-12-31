Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

 

CASE#: 22B4007369              

 

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: Rutland

 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2022 at 2016 hours

 

LOCATION: Ira, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Sherry Sevigny

 

AGE: 46

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 30th, at approximately 2016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a call for service on Route 133, in the Town of Ira. Though investigation it was determined that Sherry Servigny, of Ira, VT had operated a motor vehicle. During the investigation Troopers observed Sevigny to display several indicators of impairment. Servigny was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland City Police Department in Rutland for processing.  After processing, Servigny was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party. 

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

COURT DATE/TIME: January 17, 2023 at 1230

 

 

 

 

