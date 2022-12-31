Rutland Barracks/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4007369

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2022 at 2016 hours

LOCATION: Ira, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: Sherry Sevigny

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 30th, at approximately 2016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a call for service on Route 133, in the Town of Ira. Though investigation it was determined that Sherry Servigny, of Ira, VT had operated a motor vehicle. During the investigation Troopers observed Sevigny to display several indicators of impairment. Servigny was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland City Police Department in Rutland for processing. After processing, Servigny was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January 17, 2023 at 1230