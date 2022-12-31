Rutland Barracks/ DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4007369
TROOPER: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 30, 2022 at 2016 hours
LOCATION: Ira, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Sherry Sevigny
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 30th, at approximately 2016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a call for service on Route 133, in the Town of Ira. Though investigation it was determined that Sherry Servigny, of Ira, VT had operated a motor vehicle. During the investigation Troopers observed Sevigny to display several indicators of impairment. Servigny was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland City Police Department in Rutland for processing. After processing, Servigny was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: January 17, 2023 at 1230