Florida Department of Management Services Protects Floridians Data from Malign Actors, Strengthens State Cybersecurity, and Modernizes State Oper...

Florida Department of Management Services Protects

Floridians Data from Malign Actors, Strengthens

State Cybersecurity, and Modernizes State Operations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) highlighted its top 2022 achievements, which reflect Governor Ron DeSantis' direction to protect state data, to operate with efficiency, and to modernize

state operations.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the Department continues its work on cyber threat detection, resiliency, and data sharing, developing agility in technology purchasing, and other initiatives designed to protect Floridians, tax dollars, and state assets,” said Secretary of Management Services Pedro Allende. “The DMS team has been busy with these efforts along with state workforce initiatives, historic investments in facility modernization, and public safety communications.”

Protecting Floridians from Foreign Countries of Concern:

The Department has established security standards for all Florida governmental entities using unmanned aerials systems (drones) for official business which protects Floridians from malign actors.

Following Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 22-216, DMS has undertaken rule development to further strengthen cybersecurity against foreign countries of concern, including China.

Innovations in Cybersecurity Resiliency and Technology:

The Florida Digital Service worked in concert with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to launch IanRecovery.gov, an online portal for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for housing assistance and other unmet needs. To date, nearly 6,000 Floridians have applied through the portal.

The Florida Digital Service bolstered cybersecurity efforts across state. government, launching a Cybersecurity Operations Center to monitor, provide incident response capabilities, and share intelligence across state agencies.

The Florida Digital Service fostered collaboration, education, and cooperation among state agencies through programming in its CoLab serving more than 800 IT professionals in calendar year 2022.

“The Florida Digital Service coordinated the most robust digital response to a natural disaster in state history following Hurricane Ian with the first deployment of Starlink in a disaster scenario, the launch of a portal which serves as a one-stop-shop to connect Floridians with the tools they need on the path to recovery,” said State Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant. “In addition, the Florida Digital Service continues to operationalize Florida’s first enterprise Cybersecurity Operations Center, advance data interoperability, and support state agencies.”

Support of Public Safety:

DMS operates the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System and has overseen significant upgrades to the system, which connects state, local, and federal first responders. In 2022, DMS distributed 95 percent of the nearly 12,000 radios used by officers on the system.

Helping the State Workforce Serve:

Faced with national workforce shortages, DMS led recruitment and retention efforts for the State’s Workforce by providing tools and resources to sister agencies, participating in job fairs, and conducting agency-specific consultations, while leveraging and analyzing data from various agency and enterprise systems to assist agencies in making strategic and data-driven decisions.

DMS reduced the administrative burden in state workforce recruitment to make it easier to identify and apply for jobs with the State of Florida.

Connecting the State and Business to Foster Innovation:

The Department is implementing MyFloridaMarketPlace, the state’s next generation procurement system, modernizing the connection between private sector partners and state business.

DMS certifies eligible minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses in Florida. This year, DMS certified over 6,500 businesses through this program.

The Department's efficiency efforts resulted in nine Tax Watch Productivity Awards for implementing processes using innovative technology that increase efficiency, saving time and money for the State of Florida.

Optimization of State Assets:

Through an ongoing and iterative, data-driven process, DMS is analyzing the state facilities it manages to optimize state real estate and seek ways to best use taxpayer dollars, including: Working with the Department of Environmental Protection to sell a state office building in Fort Lauderdale for nearly $63 million. Designing the state’s new Emergency Operations Center rated to withstand a Category 5 storm and ensuring the state’s ability to respond to an emergency. The Department has completed portions of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and installation of new windows at the Florida Capitol and made considerable progress on the accessibility project in Waller Park. These projects will provide additional protections while improving energy and operational efficiency of the Capitol Complex.



