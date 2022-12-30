Lake Cascade Ice Conditions - Dec. 30, 2022

On Friday, December 30th I checked surface and ice conditions on Lake Cascade. Warm temperatures and rain over the last week created a lot of slush on the surface of the lake, which has started to refreeze as cold temperatures have returned. Conditions may continue to improve with forecasted cold and clear nights throughout the week. We visited three access areas to measure ice thickness.

At Boulder Creek access area (north end), I measured eight inches of clear ice under seven inches of white ice, a single inch of compact slush, and about three inches of snow. At Sugarloaf access area (middle of Sugarloaf bay near boat ramp), I measured eight inches of clear ice under two inches of white ice and an inch of snow. At Van Wyck access area, I measured six inches of clear ice under two inches of white ice and two inches of snow. All measurements were taken at approximately 100 yards off shore. Early season ice conditions still exist on much of the central and southern portions of the lake - please use caution and drill holes to check for yourself. Good luck out there!

I plan on giving less frequent ice and access condition reports on Lake Cascade throughout the 2022 - 2023 season. Ice thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Check out this recent BLOG with some early season "Safety Tips" and find more information on Fish and Game's Ice Fishing webpage.

I encourage anglers to reach out to local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall for ice reports. Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are also available at local tackle shops and the McCall Fish and Game office. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office directly at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!