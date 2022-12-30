Submit Release
Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 32nd issue of Books and the City

MACAU, December 30 - The 32nd issue of Books and the City, published by the Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is now available to the public. Themed “About Parent-Child Reading”, this issue of Books and the City introduces a series of parent-child reading promotion activities recently held by the Macao Public Library and related collections, and shares with parents how to create more opportunities to read with children through different activities during their development, from infants and toddlers, students in elementary schools who can read independently, to the teenagers who reach teen rebellion.

In this issue, the “Library Handbook” introduces the pop-up book workshop “Pen and Paper Is More Than One Possibility”, which allows participants to create their own unique pop-up books through the processes of painting, paper carving, and structuring under the guidance of the instructor. The “Library Portrait” interviewed library volunteer Chan Ka Wai, who shares her encounters with books and her work at the library. In the “Author’s Say” section, Morus To, the author of a storybook on children’s games Mak Mak’s Adventure • Macao, uncoveres the mystery of Mak Mak’s life leaving an “after credit scene” in the book for readers to discover. The section “New Launch” introduces a wide range of new books, films, music and magazines. In addition, this issue features 10 brief yet insightful book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese, and English.

A total of 3,000 copies of Books and the City are available for free at all branch libraries under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, higher education institutions, Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art facilities in Macao. The past 31 issues are also available on the Macao Public Library website at www.library.gov.mo.

