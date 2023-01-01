Submit Release
Metaclinic revolutionizes healthcare with customizable collaborative care platform

Select care plans and track their outcomes all the way through billing with Metaclinic

Our patented marketplace allows providers to select from care plans offered by other doctors, streamlining the healthcare process and improving patient outcomes.”
— Brett Landrum

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaclinic revolutionizes healthcare with customizable collaborative care platform

Metaclinic, a leading healthcare technology company, has developed a revolutionary platform that allows medical providers to build custom collaborative care networks and streamline data collection and management processes to optimize patient care. Companies such as neuroglympse.com have leveraged the platform to work with specialists across various fields, including neuropsychology, neurology, and psychiatry, to diagnose and treat patients with mild traumatic brain injuries.

Metaclinic's platform has also scaled an anatomical pathology laboratory by streamlining the entire histology and billing process in one place. In addition, the platform can integrate directly with electronic health record systems and is fully white-labelable, allowing providers to seamlessly incorporate telemedicine services into their general supervision and billing processes.

According to CEO Brett Landrum, "Metaclinic aims to provide doctors with the tools they need to cut out the middlemen in healthcare and spend more time focusing on patient care. Our patented marketplace allows providers to select from care plans offered by other doctors, streamlining the healthcare process and improving patient outcomes."

The adoption of telemedicine has increased significantly in recent years, with the number of telehealth visits reaching over 1 billion in 2020. Metaclinic's platform is well-positioned to meet this growing demand, particularly as the Medicare Advantage Direct Contracting program expands.

In addition, the integration of behavioral health services into rural practices is increasingly important as more people seek care remotely. Metaclinic's platform allows for seamless collaboration between providers, making it easier for rural practices to offer a full range of services to their patients.

With its innovative technology and commitment to improving patient care, Metaclinic is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

Create your own care hub to connect your unique care plans to the world in new smarter ways

Metaclinic revolutionizes healthcare with customizable collaborative care platform

