EMU Signs A Collaboration Protocol With Help Those With Cancer Association 

In scope of the social responsibility project of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School, a collaboration protocol regarding a charity bazaar to be held at the English Preparatory School at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 4 January 2023 has been signed between the Eastern Mediterranean University and Help those with Cancer Association (KHYD). The signing ceremony of the said protocol took place on Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın's office. Present at the said ceremony were KHYD President Raziye Kocaismail, EMU FL EPS Assistant Director Sen. Inst. İpek Meneviş and Administrative Officer Ercan Ercanlar. The protocol was signed by Prof. Dr. Hocanın and Kocaismail.

“EMU is Very Sensitive towards Community Service Issues”

Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that they are extremely pleased to come together for a good cause and went on to say, “At the bazaar organized by our Foreign Languages ​​and English Preparatory School, some donations will be collected and donated to KHYD to meet the needs of our cancer patients. It is extremely important that KHYD and our university have cooperated in the organization of this beautiful event. Congratulations to our Foreign Languages ​​and English Preparatory School. I wish the continuation of this good work,". Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın also emphasized that EMU, as a state university, is very sensitive about education and research as well as service towards the community.

“I Extend My Gratitude to You on Behalf of Each of Our Patients”

KHYD President Raziye Kocaismail also stated in her speech that they have received and continue to receive great support for years as an association, and said, “Many instructors make donations from their salaries. With these, we are able to not say 'No' to our patients. In fact, every patient thanks us wholeheartedly. When you support a sad person, you should see that they leave with peace. Actually, that thank you is not for us. It is you who give this support. On behalf of each of our patients, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who supported the realization of such an event by opening your doors to us, and I would like to state that we are honored by the fact that you have choosen us to support. Our association is proud to stand by the EMU emblem.”