GOT ONE Tv GOES LIVE Nationwide January 27, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- GOT ONE Tv GOES LIVE Nationwide January 27, 2023.
GOT ONE Tv, a newly formed TV Network based in Los Angeles, CA is set to premiere its subscription friendly Video On-Demand, Live Tv streaming service.
GOT ONE Tv plans to license and distribute content across all markets and will be accessible on multiple streaming platforms. Subscribers will be able to download and watch on most leading TV apps which are Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV along with IOS and Android smart phone devices.
Viewers will have access to an archive of epic movies and family-oriented entertainment, including children's programs, music, news, sports, inspirational content, exclusive GOT ONE Tv originals and so much more.
GOT ONE Tv keeps it simple and sweet giving you the freedom to watch and enjoy all your favorite programs 24/7. Anytime. Anywhere. Any Device.
GOT ONE TV, INC.
Contact: Media or Submission Inquires
Email: GCTV@GOTONETV.COZ
Media Inquires
