Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announces an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took property. The suspect then fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, 34-year-old Caprice Toyer, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).