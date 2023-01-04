MOBILITY CITY Inks Service Contract with Assembled Products Inc for Mobility Scooters in Walmart, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, etc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., services seniors with mobility equipment sales, repairs, rentals and more.
This Agreement helps to keep mobility scooters on-line for physically impaired shoppers who require assistance getting around inside of 40,000 retail stores.
Mobility City's fleet of trained and vetted technicians take away the challenges of repair service. Visits are made quickly and most repairs are done on the spot as our branded vans carry parts.”BOCA RATON, FL, US, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City, the premier service network in the $5 billion mobility equipment business, announced today that it has signed a service agreement with Assembled Products Corporation, the provider of Mart Cart™, the mobility scooter shopping cart used by retailers including Walmart, BJ’s, Sam’s Club, and many other so-called big box retailers.
— Vinny Baratta, COO
“Thousands of Mart Cart™ are used every day by shoppers visiting major retailers. They are an integral part of customer service and must be in tip-top shape and ready for use,” said Charles Lewis, Director of National Accounts, Mobility City. “Our Team is very excited about the new service partnership with Mobility City,” said Jessica Roberson, Maintenance Services Manager, Assembled Products Corporation.
“We were selected after a rigorous vetting process because of our quality of service, ability to respond to service requests quickly and efficiently, and our growing national footprint,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “Our 33 plus locations cover 100 million Americans in 34 of the top MSA’s. We aim to expand that coverage by 50% in 2023 and have the team to execute this in a well-managed and coordinated manner,” said Diane.
"This important contract affirms our strong and long-standing position of providing service in the homecare products business. Much of who we are can be defined by the service contracts we have with over 100 manufactures and retailers,” said Vinny Baratta, COO of Mobility City Holdings. “When service is required, you can count on us to be there and get the job done expediently,” said Vinny.
"The median age of the consumer has gone up 10 years since 1960. With 10,000 persons turning 65 every day in America, the retail shoppers age continues to increase making the affluent aging American important to retailers. That is why they accommodate shoppers by providing an inventory of mobility scooters, wheelchairs and walkers to enhance their shopping pleasure,” said Diane Baratta.
“Mobility equipment requires service on a regular basis sometimes on very short notice. Mobility City, with our fleet of service vans can be on site with a vetted technician arriving in a van containing a workshop-on-wheels often on the same day. That level of service can’t be beat, keeps the shoppers shopping, and contributes to a great customer experience. We look forward to doing our part for our new partners, “ said Vinny Baratta.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshops on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
