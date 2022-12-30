Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,313 in the last 365 days.

Newly awarded VLS grants will house & train incarcerated individuals

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-88)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov
 

December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to those who are releasing from prison. Awardees, announced by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), the Division of Parole Supervision (Parole) and the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (Probation), are funded through the Vocational and Life Skills (VLS) program.

In 2022, the Nebraska Legislature appropriated $5 million per year over the next three fiscal years from the Prison Overcrowding Contingency Fund for VLS grants. NDCS, in collaboration with Probation and Parole, issued two separate solicitations for proposals to provide services. The first solicitation, which included net funding of $1.5 million annually, was primarily for transitional housing and associated services. The second solicitation, amounting to $3.5 million annually, addresses needs associated with reentry to the community, with a priority focus on mental health and technology training.

Awards have been issued to 10 providers in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney, specializing in transitional housing* services. Eight additional community providers** will also receive funds. That assistance will help to expand job skills training, including funding for two providers for software coding programs. 

Grants issued through the VLS program are available to community-based organizations, community colleges, Indian tribes and nonprofit organizations that provide programs, services, and training to those who are incarcerated, have been incarcerated in the prior 18 months or are serving a period of supervision on either probation or parole. Since its implementation in 2015, the VLS program has served approximately 9,862 individuals.

###

*B.A.M.B. (Omaha); Care Corps, Inc. (LifeHouse) (Fremont); Chain Breaker, LLC (Catherine Rylee House) (Omaha); Connecting Links (Lincoln); Crossroads Center, Inc. (Hastings, Kearney, Grand Island); Evanda House of Sober Living, LLC (Omaha); Fresh Start (Lincoln); Kearney’s Village Transitional and Sober Living (Kearney); People’s City Mission (Curtis Center) (Lincoln); Western Alternative Corrections (Bristol Station) (Hastings)

**Black Men United (Omaha); Community Justice Center (Lincoln, Omaha); Community Alliance Rehabilitation Services (Omaha); Mental Health Association of Nebraska (Lincoln, Omaha); Metropolitan Community College (Omaha); Midland University (McCook, Omaha); Persevere (Lincoln, York); ReConnect, Inc. (Omaha)

You just read:

Newly awarded VLS grants will house & train incarcerated individuals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.