An Iranian Pilot and Political Prisoner’s Memoir
Step into a gripping true story of exile, imprisonment, and one pilot’s desire to make a difference.
I wrote the book to add awareness to the injustices that happen in third-world countries by cruel, self-aggrandizing, and ruthless leaders who have zero respect or consideration for human life.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to improve conditions in Iran, it’s important to understand its history. In this memoir, we travel back in time to learn of another tumultuous period in Iran. Dating back almost 100 years ago, we join author Hassan to learn about his upbringing and his desire to serve his country.
— Hassan Albouyeh
Upon joining the Iranian Air Force, Hassan finds himself framed for a crime he didn’t commit and imprisoned by the Iranian regime. Even after his eventual release, he’s exiled from his homeland, left to face the near-impossible task of rebuilding his life from scratch.
Through an inspiring and deeply moving tale of resilience, faith, and unending courage, readers will join Hassan Albouyeh as he shares his story, retracing his life from the small village of Siahkal to becoming a leading commercial airline pilot and flying to the furthest corners of the world. You’ll discover a wealth of rich insights and reflections from a man who has overcome imprisonment and exile to leave behind a powerful legacy for himself and his family.
“I wrote the book to add awareness to the injustices that happen in third-world countries by cruel, self-aggrandizing, and ruthless leaders and politicians who have zero respect or consideration for human life. Oftentimes, these leaders are put in place by western superpowers without any thought given to the consequences of their actions,” Hassan says.
This book is available immediately via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQHHJ84D) starting at $3.95.
Author Bio: Hassan Albouyeh is 96 years old and now lives in Raleigh with his wife, Parvaneh, and their beloved multi-poo, 9-year-old Roxie. Hassan is an avid reader, does yoga every morning, and swims four days a week. His children, grandchildren, and great-children also live in Raleigh. Hassan keeps up with world news and hopes to see more justice in a world less controlled by strong-man dictators.
