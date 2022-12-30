Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Bathroom Accessory for Men (HOF-244)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a protective barrier between a man's penis and any germs or bacteria that may be on a toilet or urinal," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the DISPOSABLE MALE SANITARY PROTECTOR. My design would provide a safer and germ-free method of using the toilet or urinal."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a male's penis when using a toilet or urinal. In doing so, it prevents the penis from coming in contact with germs and bacteria. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

