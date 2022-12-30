HomeSharing Inc. 38th Annual Gala Recognizing Community Leaders for their efforts & contributions in Affordable housing
HomeSharing, Inc. provides social services for those who are seeking affordable housing while fostering independence and dignity. Currently serving Central NJ
Our Mission to create affordable housing solutions by matching those seeking housing with those who need additional income or services to maintain their homes, while fostering independence and dignity”BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeSharing held its 38th Annual Gala on October 20, 2022, honoring those supporting our efforts to create affordable housing solutions for NJ residents, our clients whose lives are improved, and those that dedicate their time to our organization.
— HomeSharing Board of Trustees
The recipient of this year’s Shuey Horowitz Humanitarian Award, (HomeSharing's highest honor) was Kenneth R. Totten, Chairman, President, and CEO of United Roosevelt Savings Bank. Their efforts to sustain social services for those who are seeking affordable housing while fostering independence and dignity showed they deserved this highest HomeSharing Award.
Our Volunteer Awardee for 2022, Wendy Argent-Belcher, has provided more than 20 years of service to HomeSharing operations which is extraordinary, and HomeSharing truly thanks her. We thank the Episcopal Church of St. John on the Mountain in Bernardsville NJ for their support and attendance for Wendy's award.
HomeSharing also thanks this year’s major sponsors of the 2022 Gala, including:
Platinum Sponsors: MICRO located in Somerset NJ, and United Roosevelt Savings Bank
Gold Sponsors: Frank & Mary Jane Semcer, Sr. and Andriette & Paul Mathews
Silver Sponsor: Ascendia Bank, the Federal Home Bank of New York
Bronze Sponsor: The Columbia Bank Foundation
Speaking at the event was Mary Martusciello, a HomeSharing Provider in Mercer County for almost two years. Mary reached out to us at the height of COVID and was a risk of losing her home. Mary invited a HomeSharing Seeker into her home, which is just an extension of her extremely generous spirit and her ability to get along with just about everyone. She is still in her home today. Mary’s story truly exemplifies the many ways in which HomeSharing can help people to stay in their homes, whether in need of additional financial assistance or caregiver support to maintain their homes
It you would like to support the organization, HomeSharing is participating in “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity that encourages people to support people in need. Contributions may be sent by check to our office (120 Finderne Ave Bridgewater, NJ 08807), through our website (www.homesharing.org), through TicketLeap, AmazonSmile as you shop for the holidays, and by the United Way through your employer’s giving program.
If you have any questions, please email HomeSharing at snagel@homesharing.org or by calling 908-526-4663.
Steve Nagel
HomeSharing Inc
+1 908-526-4663
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn