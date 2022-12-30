Please Disregard Outdated Items in Your Inbox

Subscribers to our website news releases may have noticed a number of emails went out late last night and early this morning.



The information was in connection with traffic changes in effect last week. We apologize for the number of outdated items in your inbox. Please disregard them.



There was an issue with the website last week that caused a delay in sending the emails, which are automatically generated when information is posted on the website.



We believe the issue has been resolved and information should be sent out in a more timely manner.



If you have any questions regarding the true date of any information your received, please reach out to us.



Happy New Year from the Press Office team at PennDOT's District 1 office,





Jill Harry and Saxon Daugherty





