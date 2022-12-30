Submit Release
PennDOT News Subscription Technical Issue

​We have been experiencing technical issues with our news subscriptions that resulted in PennDOT press releases not being distributed to our subscribers. Our web vendor has corrected the issue, but unfortunately the fix resulted in all the previously unsent releases being sent to subscribers last night and early this morning. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience that this caused, and moving forward, this should not be an issue.

