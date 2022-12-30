Interstate 70 Exit 40 Westbound Ramp Closures Scheduled for Next Week in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of westbound ramp closures on Interstate 70 at Exit 40 (Charleroi / Allenport) in Washington County. The on/off ramps will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather and operational dependent.

Posted Detour:

Interstate 70 westbound to Route 88:



Traffic will use Exit 39 (Speers) to Route 2027 (Twilight Hollow Road) to Route 2016 (First Street) to Route 88.

Route 88 to Interstate 70 westbound:

Traffic will us Route 2016 (First Street) to Route 2027 (Twilight Hollow Road) to Interstate 70 westbound.

The ramp closures will be in place to allow railroad crews to perform maintenance on the bridge that carries the railroad tracks over the on/off ramps.

