Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,165 in the last 365 days.

Hazardous work for youth rules come into effect Jan. 1

CANADA, December 28 - New regulations on the types of work that are not suitable for young workers take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Following public and stakeholder consultations and analyses of injury data, a number of jobs within several industries were identified as too hazardous for young workers. This includes some jobs within construction, forestry, food processing, oil and gas and power, and asbestos removal.

Amendments to the Employment Standards Regulation were announced in October 2022.

The new rules outline certain jobs that require a minimum age of 18, such as work as a logger, jobs in smelters, in oil drilling or where there is a risk of exposure to certain harmful materials. For construction work, fish processing and some animal processing work, a minimum age of 16 is deemed appropriate.

To ensure youth can still access important apprenticeship and training opportunities, the age restrictions do not apply to industry training programs overseen by SkilledTradesBC. As well, current employees who reach the prescribed age by April 1, 2023, are excluded from the age requirements.

With an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023, employers have been provided time to adjust the work performed by existing young employees.

Quick Facts:

  • In B.C. the average annual injury rate in 2021 was 2.2 per 100 workers, but some jobs have much higher injury rates. For example:
    • framers in the construction industry have an injury rate of 7.8 per 100 workers;
    • workers in abattoirs have an injury rate of 15.7 per 100 workers; and
    • manual tree fallers/buckers have an injury rate of almost 20 per 100 workers.
  • Between 2012 and 2021, WorkSafeBC data revealed more than $26.4 million was paid out in job-related disability claims for workers who were aged 16 to 18 at the time of their injury.

A backgrounder follows.

You just read:

Hazardous work for youth rules come into effect Jan. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.