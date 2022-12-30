Legal Settlement Returns Over 30% or 22 Million Shares back to the Treasury; The Sustainable Green Team: OTCQX: SGTM
Legal Settlement Returns Over 30% or 22 Million Shares back to the Treasury; Revolutionizing Organic Waste and Soil Health on the Cellular Level: SGTM
The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTCMKTS: SGTM )
Joining the QTCQX is an important milestone for SGTM. Our team has worked hard to meet the requirements and criteria to qualify. We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest compliance standards”APOPKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Settlement Returns Over 30% or 22 Million Shares back to the Treasury; Revolutionizing Organic Waste and Soil Health on the Cellular Level: The Sustainable Green Team LTD (Stock Symbol: SGTM)
— SGTM CEO: Tony Raynor
Established Manufacturer/Supplier of Wood-Based Mulch, Soil, and Lumber.
Arbor care and Storm Recovery Services with Green Waste Solutions, Waste Disposal, and Recycling Services.
Recent Legal Settlement Will Retire Over 22 Million Shares of SGTM Common Stock from the Company’s 74 Million Shares Outstanding.
Agreement with Australia-Based VRM Biologik Group to Bring World-Leading Soil Moisture Technology to the United States.
Expanding into Additional Wood Recycling Facility with Lease Agreement for 10 Acres of Industrial Land in Florida.
The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTC PINK: SGTM) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, and food stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. SGTM also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The SGTM subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.
SGTM has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM's world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale. HumiSoil(R) and XLR8 Bio(R) are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports.
SGTM plans to make HumiSoil(R) and XLR8 Bio(R) available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities as well as to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world's arable land.
On December 20th SGTM announced in a special filing, Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement for the settlement of certain legal matters which have been in contention with Ralph Spencer and RJ Enterprises of Florida. The settlement terms are very favorable to SGTM and include, in exchange for agreed-upon payments, the transfer of important real estate properties to SGTM. Also, very significantly, the agreement specifies the return of 22,101,556 shares of SGTM common stock back to the company from Ralph Spencer and RJ Enterprises. Since SGTM has a small share structure of approximately 74 million OS with a Public Float of approximately 8.4 million, this retirement of over 22 million shares represents a great improvement to SGTM shareholder value at this time.
Further details of the settlement agreement can be reviewed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/355697/content
SGTM Expands into Additional Wood Recycling Facility with Lease Agreement for 10 acres of Industrial Land in Florida
On October 24th SGTM announced that its subsidiary, National Storm Recovery, has signed a 5-year lease agreement for approximately 10 acres of industrial land in Ocoee, Florida. SGTM will utilize the site for an additional wood recycling facility. The property has also been used for wood waste recycling for the last ten years.
This facility’s services are intended to support the City of Ocoee, Orange County, Florida, and the State of Florida by providing a temporary storm debris and staging site for disaster-related contractors and for the collection and short-term storage of landscape and tree debris as part of any disaster recovery efforts. SGTM will also be utilizing VRM BioLogik’s Groundswell Continuous Fermentation process to produce soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level from the collected vegetative and wood waste.
VRM Biologik’s technology uses any vegetative green waste or compostable material, including wood material such as sawdust or chips or grindings from wood material, and applies a catalyst to stimulate natural reactions that manufactures and store soil moisture. The 100-percent organic material is converted into HumiSoil®, a valuable soil amendment, reducing the need for fertilizers and chemicals while increasing the production of agricultural products, including livestock grazing on pastureland.
Agreement With VRM Biologik Group to Revolutionize the Organic Waste & Soil Health Industry
Companies Collaborate to Produce Soil Treatment Products That Rebuild Soil Hydration on a Cellular Level From Vegetative and Wood Waste
On October 14th SGTM announced its agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group, bringing VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology, HumiSoil®, and XLR8 Bio®, to the United States.
Under the agreement, SGTM acquired 10% of VRM’s US subsidiary, VRM Biologik Inc., in exchange for 6 million shares of SGTM common stock, and SGTM was granted licenses to use VRM Biologik technologies for 10 years, with an option to renew for an additional five years. SGTM has the rights to distribute HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® worldwide, in addition to the right to manufacture the VRM Biologik Inc. catalyst in Florida, Washington State, and the Caribbean. Further, SGTM purchased an inventory of VRM’s catalyst ingredients with a value of $80 million, giving SGTM the capacity to manufacture four million yards of Humisoil® and its companion products, expected to be worth over $950 million at retail market value
SGTM which has mulch production facilities and several sawmills across the country will make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities and to help VRM Biologik in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land.
SGTM Launches Unique Media Partnership With Accel Media International
On October 12th SGTM announced it has partnered with Accel Media International LLC (“AMI”), to provide a bundle of media services including iconic billboards, short-form broadcasts, commercial and production guidance, media relations, and strategic planning and implementation. Short-form commercials highlighting SGTM and its sustainability message are expected to run across major news networks including Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and additional media outlets via AMI’s network of media partnerships.
Additionally, Accel Media International is expected to utilize New to the Street for Green Leader segments featuring SGTM Chief Executive Officer, Tony Raynor, which will be broadcast weekly on New to the Street’s Newsmax, Fox Business, and Bloomberg-sponsored segments. Mr. Raynor has played a major role in the green waste and arbor-care industry for more than three decades. He founded The Sustainable Green Team to provide environmentally beneficial solutions in the tree care, disposal, and recycling industry. The company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide. The company also provides storm recovery services, and environmentally conscious green waste solutions to municipalities, corporations, and consumers in the United States.
2023 SGTM Vision & Strategy