Multiple Searches Conducted in Monadnock Region

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

December 30, 2022

Winchester, NH – At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 29, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to Pisgah State Park. Two young men had been operating trailbikes on a hiking trail where OHRVs are not permitted. One of the riders experienced a mechanical failure on the Pisgah Ridge Trail near the summit of Pisgah Mountain. While attempting to fix the mechanical problem, the young man sustained a serious hand injury. The individuals had no lights on their machines, no flashlights, and no warm clothes or technical gear to survive in the freezing temperatures.

Hinsdale and Winchester Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and rescue crews entered from the Kilburn Trail loop and the Reservoir Road Trail, converging on the Pisgah Ridge Trail. Rescue crews located the individuals at approximately 6:15 p.m. Medical aid was provided and they were assisted out to the awaiting Winchester Ambulance at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Dublin, NH – Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker in distress at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the town of Dublin. Kateri Demartino of Gardner, MA, had been hiking the Pumpelly Trail when she lost her way and found herself off the marked trail. Demartino had lost feeling in her feet, was showing early signs of hypothermia, and was unable to navigate herself to safety after being lost for hours. Conservation Officers then had to leave the OHRV response to Winchester and focus their resources in Dublin.

Conservation Officers were able to gain GPS coordinates from the 911 call received by Demartino, placing her in a swamp approximately .5 miles from Millbrook Lane. A search was conducted by Conservation Officers who then located Demartino. Officers assisted with warm clothes and Demartino was then able to walk out with assistance to an awaiting Peterborough ambulance at approximately 9:00 p.m. Demartino was treated for hypothermia and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center.

Conservation Officers remind individuals recreating outdoors that winter is here with temperatures well below freezing throughout the state. Bringing appropriate gear for your outdoor recreational activities is paramount for your wellbeing. People can learn more at hikesafe.com and find some keys to recreating responsibly.