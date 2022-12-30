Remint Network Launches Winter Update with New Wallet Function and Gains Rapid User Growth
Remint Network's Winter Update Enables Peer-to-Peer Coin Transfers and Boosts User AdoptionUNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remint Network, the popular crypto mining app, has just launched a major winter update that includes a highly requested wallet function, allowing users to easily transfer coins peer-to-peer within the app. The update also includes a new and fresher app logo, updated Google Play store screenshots, and numerous other improvements.
Since the launch of the update, Remint Network has seen tremendous growth, with the app gaining an average of two new users every minute. This growth is a testament to the app's ease of use and reliability, as well as the value that users place on the new wallet function.
"We are thrilled to see such rapid adoption of our app, and we are committed to continuing to improve the user experience and add new features that our users have been asking for," said Max Hellström, CEO of Remint Network.
The wallet function is just one of the many features that have contributed to the success of Remint Network. The app also allows users to easily cloud-mine and earn Remint tokens. The user-friendly interface and straightforward mining process make it easy for anyone, regardless of their level of technical expertise, to get started with crypto mining.
In addition to the new wallet function, the winter update also includes numerous performance and stability improvements, making the app even more reliable and user-friendly. The updated app logo and Google Play store screenshots give the app a fresh, modern look that users will appreciate.
"We are always looking for ways to improve the app and make it more accessible to users," said Anton Broman, COO of Remint Network. "This winter update is just the beginning, and we have many more exciting updates planned for the future."
Remint Network is available now on the Google Play store and is compatible with Android devices.
About Remint Network
Remint Network is a popular crypto mining app that allows users to easily mine and earn cryptocurrency. The app's user-friendly interface and straightforward mining process make it easy for anyone to get started with crypto mining. In addition to mining, the app also includes a wallet function, allowing users to transfer coins peer-to-peer within the app.
https://remintapp.com
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.remint2.app
Max Hellström
Remint Ltd
info@remintapp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other