Remintapp has a new update scheduled this September
The real estate cryptocurrency launches a big updateUNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remintapp, the real estate-based cryptocurrency app, will be launching a new update this month. The crypto app, which aims at making it possible for the crypto community to buy, rent, sell or rent out properties, seeks to add more features this September to enhance the user experience. The update will involve the addition of a new ad system where every user will get 3% of all the earnings from the people he or she refers. There will be a lucky wheel where users can win different prices every 12 hours.
Reminapp is carrying out these updates just a few months after the app received a huge reception in the appstores, where it reached 50K plus users three months after its launch. While announcing the new update, Remintapp co-founder Max Hellström thanked all those who have downloaded the app, promising them a great experience once the process is complete. He also announced that they have all the bugs fixed. “We will continue to update our app to ensure that customers have a seamless experience. We have listened to our users and quickly responded to the issues they have raised for the period the app has been running”, said the co-founder, adding that they are also preparing to launch for iOS. Other updates that will be carried out during the September launch include adding profiles where users can update their profiles and a design fix.
Remintapp is a unique crypto app, as it is the first to be based on the real estate market. The innovative idea, as put by Max Hellstrom, has great possibilities at a time when cryptocurrencies are seen as the future of money.
The co-founder sees a steady growth in crypto mining apps, where more and more people are realizing the benefits of decentralized currencies, especially when combined with real estate.
For more information visit: www.remintapp.com
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.remint2.app
About Remintapp
Remintapp is a cloud-based crypto mining app that focuses on the real estate market, where it aims at making it possible for the cryptocurrency community to buy/rent/sell/rent out properties with Remint as a real estate currency. Max Hellström and Anton Broman, both banking and finance professionals with extensive experience in the industry, created the app. Although both founders are from Sweden, Stockholm, the company is based in London, UK.
Max Hellström
Remint LTD
+46 73 540 01 99
info@remintapp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Remint explainer video