The Uplifting Book - SECOND CHANCES: How To Have A Better 2023 - Released on New Year's Day to Comfort and Inspire

William Loiry Author of SECOND CHANCES: How To Have A Better 2023

William Loiry Turns the Evil He Was Subjected to into a Book of Inspiration

I turned the evil I was subjected to into this book of inspiration for you.”
— William Loiry
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In December of 2012, William Loiry was almost killed in a New Jersey taxi accident. It was an open and shut $5 million personal injury case, but after 8 years of litigation, the sitting judge, appellate judges, and the New Jersey Supreme Court would not the case go to trial. See: WILLIAM S. LOIRY V. MELVIS TAXIS CAB, LLC DAIVON D. DRAIN, SONYA D. MANZANO, YCELSA A. VARGAS; Docket #s: (Appeal &/or Trial Court) A-005158-17, ESX-L-8583-14

Loiry writes: “The New Jersey judicial system took eight years to decide my case. During this time, I suffered agonizing pain, battled daily life-threatening high blood pressure, was unable to eat many days, and was rushed to hospital ERs on numerous occasions – just to name some of what I’ve had to deal with. Very serious accident-caused health problems that were prevented from being brought to light in front of a jury, despite numerous pleas from my doctors saying I needed multiple therapies immediately. Am I angry? Very. And it’s OK to be angry when you are the victim of horrendous injustice. But I also decided to convert that anger into love. I turned the evil I was subjected to into this book of inspiration for you.”

In his stunning and candid book, SECOND CHANCES: How To Have A Better 2023, Loiry describes the horrendous medical, professional, and quality of life impacts of the accident. He also describes how he overcame his near-death experience and provides effective strategies and tips for others who are facing personal disasters in their lives.

Loiry writes, “We are all mortal. We all have a limited amount of time here. You don’t have to go through a tragedy or a near-death experience to have a second chance in life. Every morning when you wake up, you have a SECOND CHANCE in life. What will you do with yours today?”

Loiry writes that he believes he survived in order to have a spectacular Second Chance in life. Because he overcame his near-fatal taxi accident in New Jersey and years of subsequent and almost deadly suffering, he is now positioned to continue and expand his U.S. and global leadership in defense, energy security, reconstruction, and economic development. Loiry also donates heavily to organizations making a real difference, including the American Red Cross, CARE, Doctors Without Borders, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Feeding America, Love146, Salvation Army, Save the Children, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, UNICEF USA, and more. And Loiry is an honorary uncle to numerous children, enriching their lives.

SECOND CHANCES: How To Have A Better 2023, is released on New Year’s Day 2023, published by Ultimate Media, and available through Amazon Kindle. To order: https://a.co/d/cBSQJtK

