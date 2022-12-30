Saving Lives Naturally with Hormone Replacement – Now at Pure Health Medical

Bio-identical Hormones Optimization Certified Provider for Biotee

LEWIS CENTER, OH, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are Hormones and Why are They So Important?

As people age in life, they sometimes need a little help staying on track when hormones weaken. The three most important hormones commonly used are Estrogen, Progesterone, and Testosterone. All three hormones are related to sleep disturbances, mood issues, loss of libido, memory impairment, and weight gain.

Feel like going mad?

Life is out of whack, but most people can’t figure out why?

It might be time to test for changes in hormone levels.

While everyone has levels of all three hormones listed above, when one declines faster than others, there is a hormonal imbalance that creates unpleasant side effects, both physically and mentally. There can be wild mood changes that surprise not just them but even their significant other, constant loss of energy, hot flashes, and many more complex symptoms, making life hard to deal with in one’s natural state.

The introduction of bio-identical hormone optimization for therapy programs is a great example of how hormones, now created to be exactly like the body’s hormones but without synthetics, achieve success in getting life back to normal. The hormones used are biologically identical on the molecular level, to an individual's hormones and are optimized to mimic more of what we already have. Thus, we have better integration when replacing lost hormones in the body. Here is a look at the three hormones used that are so important to our well-being.

Estrogen

For women, estrogen keeps our reproductive systems running at optimum levels as women grow into young adults. When menopause occurs and the reproductive system begins shutting down, the changes can make them feel like they do not know who they are anymore.

If they have a hysterectomy, keep the ovaries if they can, as they will help smooth out the loss of no longer having the uterus and confusing the body. But they will still need to add estrogen to strengthen the remaining hormone levels. Lack of enough estrogen causes poor sleep habits, dry skin issues, the onset of osteoporosis, night sweats, and more.

Progesterone

When women reach menopause and can no longer bear children, progesterone will drop very quickly, adding to the negative side effects of estrogen loss as well. Migraines, hot flashes, and moodiness are additional compounded issues with estrogen loss.

Testosterone

Testosterone is considered the man’s hormone but even women have small amounts. When this hormone begins to decline, both men and women have a decrease in bone strength, begin having joint and muscle pain, fatigue, and lack of a sex drive.

Get bio-identicals hormones with optimization today.

It’s time to take back life and live well again.

To know more about their bioidentical hormone optimization therapy session, connect with them here online and fill out the form to make an appointment.

Get the Help People Need Today!

At Pure Health Medical, they can help you find out what is affecting a person's well-being and feel healthy again, faster, and with more energy. Check out their BHT hormone therapy page to see if any of these conditions relate to any issues. If a person feels extremely fatigued, moodiness, loss of libido, weight loss resistance, has stomach and gut problems, or has other health issues, call them at once for an appointment with their Functional Medicine Expert Dr. Matthew Marcotte DC,, C.F.M.P or our Biote Certified Hormonal Replacement Specialist Tisha Perrreira M.S.N., A.P.R.N., F.N.P. 614-839-1044.