Inaugural International Business Expo n Summit Brings Together Biz Leaders to Facilitate Business Transformation in 2023
Presented by the Asia Business Alliances and International Business Federation, with conferences and expo focused on empowering businesses in a new normal
The COVID-19 epidemic has been difficult for businesses during the last two years.The Asia Business Alliance hopes to assist enterprises build resilience and accelerate growth through the IBES 2023.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As economies around the world reopen and businesses begin to recover and grow, the inaugural Malaysia International Business Expo n Summit (IBES), a high-level international business platform, will bring together key decision-makers and thought leaders to help businesses maximize their potential in a COVID-19 endemic world.
Presented by ABA and IBF Singapore, the introduction of IBES event on helping businesses and organizations restructure and adapt to shifting consumer behaviors, new digital-first processes, and global trade shifts in response to the pandemic. Business executives, government officials, thought leaders, and service providers from ASEAN and throughout the world are anticipated to attend this inaugural event.
The hybrid event, which will take place from January 4 to 5, 2023, will bring together top-level industry, government, and corporate decision makers to focus on "New Cross Borders, New Business Opportunities, New Business Models, New Funding, New Channels," the event's primary subject this year.
IBES will include two full days of exhibitions, keynote lectures, panel discussions, and networking sessions, all of which will provide deep insights into business trends and worldwide prospects. And the IBES International Business Summit 2023 has a number of events supported by ten Malaysian associations.
“The COVID-19 epidemic has been difficult for businesses during the last two years.The Asia Business Alliance hopes to assist enterprises build resilience and accelerate growth through the IBES 2023. Malaysia is an appealing commercial location for global companies, and the Summit demonstrates that we are open and ready for business.” said Mr Dave Tan, Organizer, Asia Business Alliance.
“As we begin on a path of recovery and growth, the greatest way to prepare is via corporate transformation and digitization. IBES provides a significant forum for the business community to come together and exchange their experiences and skills, gaining useful insights and opening up new chances for one another. We believe that by doing so, firms will emerge stronger than before, kicking off a long-awaited economic revival. ,” said Mr. Francis Teo, Organizer, Asia Business Alliance.
The inaugural IBES will be held from 4 to 5 January 2022, physically at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur Hotel.
The following Guest of Honours will deliver an opening keynote at the opening of IBES include：
*Y.B. Tuan Lai Wai Chong, Selangor
*Tengku Hishammuddin Zaizi, Selangor
*Tan Sri Datuk Seri M. Kayveas,
*Dato’ Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board
Each of the two days is themed around a premier business and networking event, as follows:
*4th Jan – Health and Wellness Forum and Metaverse Forum
*5th Jan – Beauty Forum, FengShui Summit and TikTok Summit, FnB Summit，Meet the Technologist summit
The TikTok summit and forum will feature panels to discuss changes in consumer behaviour, jobs and skills, and business mindset shifts to capture growth opportunities and how to use TikTok shop to capture the Gen Y market.
Meet the Technologiest will help business stakeholders embrace technology and digital transformation through exploring issues like artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things.
On the evening of January 5th，2023, there will be a "World Traditional Cuisine Awards Ceremony" Representatives from the catering industry and chef industry from 13 countries will be invited to participate, and will be awarded the "World's Top Traditional Cuisine Award" and the "World's Top Chef Master Chef Award" respectively.
"Traditional Cuisine of the World" also cooperates with the official promotional brand "Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Traveling Around Malaysia" and "Malaysia Asia Truly Malaysia's Asian Charm" of the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board.
Famous Restaurant Awards" and "Malaysia's Top Traditional Cuisine Awards", "Malaysia's Top 100 Chef Awards" launch conference and awards ceremony. The World Traditional Cuisine Award Ceremony also invited YM Tengku Hishammuddin Zaizi, YM Raja Ikram Bin Raja Omar, Tan Sri Datuk Seri M. Kayveas, YB Tuan Lai Wai Chong as the guest of honor to witness the appointment of "Food Fashion Consultant", "Datuk Prince Lun Shao, Celebrity Chef Ambassador and "Carrie Lee -Vegetarian Ambassador", and presenting top witness awards.
"IBES International Enterprise Summit 2023" and ”World Traditional Cuisine Awards Ceremony“ will be held at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur Hotel from January 4th to 5th.
For more information and registration details, visit https://www.intlbusinesssummit.com/
