Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook now accepts New Insurance Provider
Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook, Western Australia now accepts Smile.com.au and a variety of other health insurance providers.ELLENBROOK, WA, AUSTRALIA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolamon Dental Centre is proud to announce that they are now accepting Smile.com.au, in addition to a range of other health insurance providers, including Medibank, nib Health Fund, CBHS Health Fund, HCF, and HBF Health Limited. With HICAPS onsite, patients can have their claims processed in real time, making it even easier to pay for their treatment using their health insurance.
HICAPS is a service that allows patients to claim their health insurance benefits at the time of treatment rather than having to wait for a reimbursement from their insurance provider. By having HICAPS onsite, Coolamon Dental Centre is able to streamline the payment process for their patients, making it more convenient for them to receive the dental care they need.
"We are excited to add Smile.com.au to our list of accepted health insurance providers," said Dr Kent Tan, owner of the Coolamon Dental Centre. "We are also thrilled to be recognized as a preferred dental clinic by Smile.com.au, as it is a testament to the high-quality care we provide to our patients."
Paying for dental treatment at Coolamon Dental Centre is now easier than ever with the range of health insurance now available. To pay for treatment using health insurance, patients can simply present their insurance card at the time of their appointment. This Dentist Ellenbrook now accepts a range of insurance providers, including Smile.com.au, Medibank, nib Health Fund, CBHS Health Fund, HCF, and HBF Health Limited. If a patient's insurance plan covers the treatment they are receiving, the cost of the treatment will be covered by the insurance company, with the patient only responsible for paying any applicable co-payments or deductibles.
In addition, for patients who do not have health insurance or whose insurance does not cover their treatment, Coolamon Dental Centre offers a number of alternative payment options to make paying for treatment more affordable. These options include Afterpay, Pretty Penny Finance, and SuperCare.
Afterpay allows patients to pay for their treatment in four interest-free instalments, with the first instalment due at the time of treatment. Pretty Penny Finance offers flexible payment plans with no upfront costs, while SuperCare allows patients to pay for their treatment over time with low monthly payments and no hidden fees.
"We are committed to providing top-quality dental care to our patients, and we understand that financial concerns can sometimes be a barrier to accessing care," said Dr Kent Tan. "That's why we're excited to offer a range of insurance and payment options to make it easier for our patients to get the treatment they need."
Coolamon Dental Centre is an affordable dentist in Ellenbrook and a state-of-the-art facility with a team of experienced and compassionate dental professionals. They offer a wide range of services, including general dental treatment, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and emergency care.
To make an appointment at Coolamon Dental Centre, please call (08) 9296 9970 or visit their website at dentistellenbrook.com.au.
Dr Kent Tan
Coolamon Dental Centre
+61 8 9296 9970
info@coolamondental.com.au
Dentist Ellenbrook - Affordable Dental Treatment