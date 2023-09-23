Fontaine and St. John Dental Group Gives Oral Healthcare with Comprehensive General Dentistry Services in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Point, IN - Fontaine and St. John Dental Group , a trusted name in dental care, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to include a wide range of General Dentistry services in Crown Point, IN. This development marks a significant milestone in the clinic's commitment to providing top-notch dental care to the local community.General Dentistry is the foundation of comprehensive oral healthcare. It encompasses a broad spectrum of treatments and preventive measures aimed at maintaining and improving oral health. The team at Fontaine and St. John Dental Group is excited to bring their expertise to the residents of Crown Point and the surrounding areas."Oral health is integral to one's overall well-being," said Dr. Jennifer Fontaine, co-founder of Fontaine and St. John Dental Group. "Our mission is to empower our patients with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve and maintain healthy smiles for life. By offering a wide range of General Dentistry and Cosmetic Dentistry services, we are taking a significant step toward achieving this goal."General dentistry and cosmetic dentistry services provided by Fontaine and St. John Dental Group include but are not limited to:Dental Cleanings and Exams: Regular check-ups are essential for preventing oral health issues and catching them early if they do arise.Fillings: Restoring teeth with dental fillings to repair damage from cavities.Oral Cancer Screenings: Early detection of oral cancer is crucial for effective treatment.Root Canal Therapy: Saving damaged or infected teeth to avoid extraction.Tooth Extractions: Safe and painless removal of problematic teeth when necessary.Gum Disease Treatment: Addressing and managing gum health to prevent periodontal disease.Dental Crowns and Bridges: Restoring damaged or missing teeth with natural-looking crowns and bridges.Dental Sealants: Preventing tooth decay in vulnerable areas with protective sealants.Dentures: Customized solutions for replacing missing teeth and restoring function.TMJ/TMD Treatment: Providing relief for jaw joint and muscle pain.Mouthguards: Custom-fit mouthguards for sports, teeth grinding, and sleep apnea.The introduction of these services reflects Fontaine and St. John Dental Group's commitment to offering comprehensive dental care under one roof. Patients can expect the same level of excellence and personalized care that the clinic is known for."We believe in building lasting relationships with our patients, centered around trust, compassion, and education," stated Dr. Jennifer Fontaine, co-founder of the practice. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every patient feels comfortable and confident in their oral health journey."Fontaine and St. John Dental Group takes pride in staying at the forefront of dental technology and techniques. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment tools to provide the highest standard of care.To make dental care accessible to all, Fontaine and St. John Dental Group accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. They also provide a welcoming and family-friendly environment, ensuring that patients of all ages feel at ease during their visits.For those seeking top-quality General Dentistry services in Crown Point, IN, Fontaine and St. John Dental Group is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, visit their website at https://drfontaine.com/ or call (219) 663-0011About Fontaine and St. John Dental Group:Fontaine and St. John Dental Group is a leading dental practice serving the Crown Point, IN community. Founded by Dr. Jennifer Fontaine. Linda, the clinic is dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care in a warm and welcoming environment. Their team of experienced professionals is committed to delivering top-notch General Dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry services to patients of all ages.Media Contact:smile@drfontaine.com(219) 663-0011drfontaine.com