Modern Resale Offers High End Designer Furniture in for up to 70% Off of Retail

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Resale , the premier destination for luxury pre-owned furniture and home décor in Los Angeles, is proud to announce its commitment to providing high-quality, designer furniture at prices up to 70% off retail. With a mission to make luxury accessible to everyone, Modern Resale has become the go-to source for savvy shoppers and design enthusiasts seeking the finest furnishings without breaking the bank.Modern Resale curates a carefully selected collection of pre-owned and gently used designer furniture, turning homes into showcases of style, elegance, and sophistication. From iconic mid-century modern pieces to contemporary classics, the showroom features an impressive range of items from renowned brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Roche Bobois, and more."We believe that luxury should be within reach for everyone, and that's exactly what Modern Resale is all about," said Stacia Vinar, Co-Founder of Modern Resale. "Our showroom is a treasure trove of designer furniture that allows customers to transform their homes with stunning pieces at prices they can afford." Partner Sarah Whipple adds "By offering discounts of up to 70% off retail, we're democratizing the world of high-end furniture and changing the way people think about interior design."Modern Resale prides itself on the quality and authenticity of its products. Every piece of furniture undergoes a thorough inspection and authentication process to ensure customers are receiving genuine, top-notch items. This commitment to quality has earned Modern Resale a reputation as a trusted source for both sellers looking to consign their high-end furniture and buyers searching for exceptional deals.The Modern Resale showroom, located in the heart of Los Angeles at 4413 W Jefferson Blvd and features an ever-evolving inventory. The store's layout and design offer an immersive shopping experience, allowing customers to envision how these designer pieces can enhance their living spaces.Some of the highlights of the Modern Resale collection include:Iconic Mid-Century Modern Furniture: Discover timeless classics from designers like Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Florence Knoll. Designer Furniture Brands : Explore modern pieces from brands such as B&B Italia, Minotti, Cassina, Ligne Roset, MillerKnoll and Poltrona Frau, known for their innovative designs and luxurious materials.Designer Accessories: Elevate an interior with a curated selection of decorative objects, lighting fixtures, and textiles from renowned designers and artisans.Sustainable Shopping: By choosing pre-owned furniture, customers not only save money but also contribute to a more sustainable future by reducing the demand for new production.In addition to its extensive in-store collection, Modern Resale also offers an online shopping platform at Modern Resale Store. This platform allows customers to browse and purchase their favorite designer furniture pieces from the comfort of their homes, with nationwide shipping available.Modern Resale's commitment to customer satisfaction goes beyond just offering high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices. The store also provides white-glove delivery and installation services, ensuring that every purchase is set up to perfection in the customer's home.For those looking to sell their designer furniture, Modern Resale offers a hassle-free consignment process. Their team of experts works closely with sellers to determine the value of their items and market them to potential buyers. This service not only helps sellers maximize the return on their investments but also extends the lifecycle of these beautiful pieces.For more information about Modern Resale and its commitment to offering designer furniture at up to 70% off of retail prices, please visit www.modernresale.com or visit the showroom at 4413 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.About Modern Resale:Modern Resale is the premier destination for luxury pre-owned furniture and home décor in Los Angeles. Founded with a passion for design and a commitment to sustainability, Modern Resale offers an ever-evolving collection of high-quality, authentic designer furniture at up to 70% off retail prices. With a showroom in the heart of Los Angeles and an online platform, Modern Resale provides an accessible and eco-friendly way for customers to elevate their living spaces with luxury. For more information, please visit Modern Resale official website.

