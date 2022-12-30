Customers Can Get a 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE in Salinas, California

Buyers in Salinas, California, can purchase the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE at Salinas Toyota.

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sedan buyers in Salinas, California, can now get their hands on the new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE at Salinas Toyota. The vehicle is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with Dynamic-Shift Continuously Variable Transmission. Furthermore, the sedan has a fuel economy rating of 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

Some of the other features of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE include:

A 13.2-gallon fuel tank

2 LCD Monitors

Back-Up Camera

Immobilizer

Lane Tracing Assist

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go

Collision Mitigation-Front

Wi-Fi Connect and more.

To purchase this sedan, customers can apply for an auto loan with the dealership. All they have to do is fill out an online application form on the dealership's website. Moreover, they also have the option to trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new vehicle. Buyers can test drive the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE before buying.

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.toyotasalinas.com/ or call 831-444-0700 for more information. Prospective buyers can also visit the dealership in person at 700 Auto Center Circle, Salinas, CA 93907.

Media Contact

Nathen Huges, Salinas Toyota, 831-444-0700, nathenhuges@yahoo.com

SOURCE Salinas Toyota