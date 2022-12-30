Reminder: No highway construction closures over New Year’s weekend

PHOENIX – As the holiday travel season nears an end, the Arizona Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan for winter weather in areas and to focus on safety. No full closures for construction are scheduled along state highways over the New Year’s weekend.

Drivers can still expect heavier traffic at times due to holiday travel and a forecast for rain or snow, particularly on New Year’s Day. ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and “expect the unexpected” when heading out on the highway. Consider delaying travel if winter weather is causing snow packed or icy conditions.

No construction closures are planned between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, over New Year’s weekend. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge safely in areas where existing work zones are in place.

Allowing extra travel time also is recommended in case of unscheduled restrictions due to disabled vehicles, crashes and inclement weather.

Packing an emergency kit for longer trips can come in handy in case you encounter an unscheduled stop in traffic or need to pull over because of car troubles. Items to pack include:

Extra bottled water

Snack foods

A flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing

First aid kit

Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions also is important. ADOT provides additional information on its Road Trip Safety site.

Getting adequate rest, buckling up, obeying speed limits and never driving while impaired are behaviors that promote improved highway safety. Drivers also should check their vehicle before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.