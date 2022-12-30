Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,991 in the last 365 days.

Reminder: No highway construction closures over New Year’s weekend

WeekendFreewayMapADOTdec1522ChristmasNewYearNoClosuresJ.jpgPHOENIX – As the holiday travel season nears an end, the Arizona Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan for winter weather in areas and to focus on safety. No full closures for construction are scheduled along state highways over the New Year’s weekend.

Drivers can still expect heavier traffic at times due to holiday travel and a forecast for rain or snow, particularly on New Year’s Day. ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and “expect the unexpected” when heading out on the highway. Consider delaying travel if winter weather is causing snow packed or icy conditions.

No construction closures are planned between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, over New Year’s weekend. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge safely in areas where existing work zones are in place.

Allowing extra travel time also is recommended in case of unscheduled restrictions due to disabled vehicles, crashes and inclement weather.

Packing an emergency kit for longer trips can come in handy in case you encounter an unscheduled stop in traffic or need to pull over because of car troubles. Items to pack include:

  • Extra bottled water
  • Snack foods
  • A flashlight and extra batteries
  • Blankets
  • Warm clothing
  • First aid kit

Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions also is important. ADOT provides additional information on its Road Trip Safety site.

Getting adequate rest, buckling up, obeying speed limits and never driving while impaired are behaviors that promote improved highway safety. Drivers also should check their vehicle before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

 

You just read:

Reminder: No highway construction closures over New Year’s weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.