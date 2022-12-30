Tennisshop.ae Introduces New Rafael Nadal Tennis Pro Gear Collection
The collection features a wide variety of apparels inspired by the playstyle of the legendary ‘King of Clay’, designed and engineered for performanceDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennisshop.ae, a company that deals exclusively in Tennis apparels and equipment, has recently introduced a new Rafei Nadal Pro Gear Collection featuring the latest apparels made in collaboration with Nike and the tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. The company is an eCommerce product leader under SKYGEN TRADING LLC, and is one of the most exclusive stores serving customers primarily across the Middle East as well as regions beyond.
Tennisshop.ae’s new Rafael Nadal Pro Gear Collection features a variety of apparels specifically made for playing tennis including shirts, shorts, skirts, tank tops, shoes, inner wear, caps, socks, and arm and hand bands. Most of the apparels in this collection use Nike’s premier Dri-FIT knit fabric that is either fully or partly made from recycled polyester fibers. Designed for maximum comfort even after an extended period of playing, the fabric is stretchy and incredibly breathable. It feels soft and smooth on the touch and facilitates free movement.
The breathability of the tennis wear allows a wearer to stay for a long period of time by wicking away moisture from the body. Some even come with ingenious features such as ball pockets for easy carrying of tennis balls without any uncomfortable nudge on the area. The shirts and shorts can even be worn as casual wear for a sporty look.
The Nike tennis shoes in Dubai from the collection are inspired by Rafael Nadal’s playing style and are uniquely designed to facilitate quick changes of direction on the court. They are exceptionally strong, stable, and responsive, while being incredibly light and durable. Just as the ‘KIng of Clay’ has shown versatility and prowess in other courts, the shoes in the collection also come in a wide range of variety designed for top performance in various types of courts.
In addition to this new collection, Tennisshop.ae also has a large line up of apparels, accessories, and shoes from other brands including Asics tennis shoes in Dubai.
While the company largely operates as an eCommerce business, it has two physical stores located in The Mall, Jumeirah, Dubai and R-5 LIV Residence, Dubai Marina for customers who want to buy their products offline.
During the launch, the company’s CEO said, “At Tennisshop.ae, our commitment is to help tennis enthusiasts in the Middle East region find the right Tennis Shoes, Apparel & Accessories to enhance their style and game. So step up your game and poise by choosing from a comprehensive portfolio of Premium Tennis Products. With an unparalleled passion for Tennis, we encourage you to enjoy the sport. Our customer-friendly professionals will always be here to add a unique & memorable shopping experience”
About Tennisshop.ae: Founded in 2020 by a team of tennis enthusiasts and professionals, Tennisshop.ae is a niche-based platform that caters to the needs of tennis players of all groups under one roof. Offering a wide range of tennis apparels and accessories, it is a one stop-shop for where tennis players can find all their needs.
Media Contact
TennisShop.ae
+ +97143359029
info@tennisshop.ae
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram