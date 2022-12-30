TDOC Staff Collect Holiday Donations

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) staff from across the middle region of the state collected donations for nonprofits and local organizations to spread cheer this holiday season.

Probation/Parole Officers from TDOC’s District 40 (D40) office in Davidson County delivered 202 stuffed animals and greeting cards to residents at the Trevecca Center for Health & Healing – a subacute care and nursing center serving Nashville and the surrounding areas. Donations were collected by staff as part of D40’s monthly community outreach project, aimed at connecting with the communities they serve and protect.

In Waynesboro, staff from the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex provided Christmas gifts to 24 children enrolled in the Wayne County Schools Angel Tree program. Each year, the school district sends the facility a list of names, and staff who want to participate choose a child to sponsor.

“This is a program we participate in every year during the holidays. The support and excitement the staff show during this event is overwhelming and truly shows the spirit of Christmas,” said Associate Warden Bryan Butler.

An hour north at their sister site, staff from the Turney Center Industrial Complex collected non-perishable snacks and easy-to-prepare meals for the Hickman County Schools Backpack Program – a Feeding America food program working to end hunger in the United States. In total, the team collected supplies for 265 children who are experiencing food insecurity.

In Williamson County, community supervision staff donated food, hygiene products, Christmas presents, coats, baby items, and pet supplies to residents at the Bridges Domestic Violence Shelter. As the only domestic violence shelter in Williamson County, Bridges is dedicated to helping victims and survivors find a pathway to safety and independence.

Finally, TDOC Central Office collected $400 to purchase gifts to fulfill the Christmas wishes of a 4-year-old girl whose name they selected from an Angel Tree and donated two boxes of toys to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Last Minute Toy Store.