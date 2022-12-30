Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,038 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Motor Deputy Isaiah Albert Cordero:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage. We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice.”

On December 29, Deputy Cordero, 32, of Rancho Cucamonga, made a traffic stop on a vehicle in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, when the driver opened fire. Deputy Cordero was transported to the Riverside Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Cordero joined the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 and was assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station.

Deputy Cordero is survived by his mother, Rebecca, and father, Gilbert.

In honor of Deputy Cordero, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

You just read:

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.