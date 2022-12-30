Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy

Published: Dec 29, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Motor Deputy Isaiah Albert Cordero:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage. We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice.”

On December 29, Deputy Cordero, 32, of Rancho Cucamonga, made a traffic stop on a vehicle in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, when the driver opened fire. Deputy Cordero was transported to the Riverside Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Cordero joined the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 and was assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station.

Deputy Cordero is survived by his mother, Rebecca, and father, Gilbert.

In honor of Deputy Cordero, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.