Vietnam Airlines increases flight frequency for year-end travel rush

VIETNAM, December 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will offer an additional 500 flights or 90,000 seats on several domestic routes to serve travel demand for the upcoming Tết holiday.

Routes with added flights include HCM City to Hà Nội, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Đồng Hới, Chu Lai and Thanh Hóa with Đà Lạt.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the airline has recorded a rapid growth in bookings in the days near Tết holiday. In particular, passengers are booking flights with earlier departure dates than in previous years.

The national carrier increased flight frequency in August and early December to facilitate travel demand for Tết holiday, providing millions of seats on domestic and international networks.— VNS