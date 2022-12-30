Delilah & Joseph Pierce House Voted Top 14 Vineyard Cottage 2 Years In Row & Top Trip Advisor Cottage
5 generations of vineyarders work to maintain their home and legacy!
MD, UNITED STATES , December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delilah & Joseph Pierce House is voted Top 14 Martha's Vineyard Cottage two years in a row (2021-2022) and BEST Oak Bluffs Wheelchair Accessible Vacation Rental in 2022. Delilah W. Pierce, internationally renowned artist and daughter of the civil rights movement died in 1992; however, her legacy did not. Ms. Pierce's family manages and maintains her extensive portfolio that includes an art collection, historical archive and Oak Bluffs cottage. Built in the mid-twentieth century, the East Chop (Oak Bluffs) Martha's Vineyard cottage served as a place of respite for she, and her husband Joseph L. Pierce (PENN - Wharton) and family. Ms. Pierce's Great-Great Nephew Stephen R. McDow, his wife Rebecca J. McDow (PENN), his mother Wanda L. Spence (Actress) primarily work to maintain the 5 generation family home.
Spokesperson for the Pierce Collection Stephen R. McDow II:
"We're very proud of the hard work! We are not above hard work. We strategized as a team/family about what our goals were. The consensus was to utilize the Vineyard property as an anchor for her legacy and advocacy. Putting my marketing hat on, the best way to promote a product is to have people touch, feel, and experience it."
The Delilah & Joseph Pierce House was branded in 2019 and has been the joy for visitors since.
Trip Advisor -- The BEST Oak Bluffs Wheelchair Accessible Vacation Rentals - https://www.tripadvisor.com/VacationRentals-g41750-Reviews-zfn2-Oak_Bluffs_Martha_s_Vineyard_Massachusetts-Wheelchair_Accessible_Vacation_Rentals.html
Trips To Discover -- Top 14 Martha's Vineyard Cottage Rentals for 2022 (Also in 2021) - https://www.tripstodiscover.com/marthas-vineyard-cottage-rentals/
