12-27-2022 Elimination Challenge RULES

West Virginia Lottery

Road to SummerSlam Elimination Challenge

Official Rules

Version 3 (12/11/2022)

A. OVERVIEW

The purpose of this document is to establish rules governing the West Virginia Lottery’s Road to SummerSlam Elimination Challenge second chance promotion. These rules supersede any other information, including printed informational brochures, How-To-Play brochures, web site information, radio, television, newspaper, or any other means of communications in regards to this promotion and associated drawings.

The Director of the West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to change or supersede any outlined rules to handle unforeseen circumstances. This promotion is void where prohibited by law.

Additional draw procedures associated with this drawing may be implemented at a later date as necessary. This promotion is void where prohibited by law.

B. PROMOTIONAL SYNOPSIS

Purchase any non-winning West Virginia Lottery game #1149 WWE® ticket and that non-winning ticket is eligible for the West Virginia Lottery’s Road to SummerSlam Elimination Challenge. A ticket may only be entered once. A person may only enter once. You may enter on your computer or on your smart phone via Facebook. Once the entry period is closed, twelve (12) persons will be selected to enter the Elimination Challenge. Two persons will be eliminated weekly for five (5) weeks, and a champion chosen on the sixth week. The champion and runner-up will receive 1trip packages to WWE’s Summer Slam event.

C. PROMOTION PRIZES AND DRAW DATES

There shall be a single drawing, selecting twelve (12) persons. The following five (5) weeks there will be a Facebook Live® elimination of two (2) persons, each receiving a $250 WWE gift card plus $250. The sixth week will determine the Runner-up and the champion, which will receive 1trip packages to WWE’s Summer Slam.

The entry period will be January 9, 2023 through 11:59 PM on February 6, 2023.

Draw / Elimination Date Winners Selected and Prize February 7, 2023 Twelve (12) contestants chosen February 15, 2023 Eliminate Two (2) contestants – each receive $250 WWE Gift Card + $250 Cash February 22, 2023 Eliminate Two (2) contestants – each receive $250 WWE Gift Card + $250 Cash March 1, 2023 Eliminate Two (2) contestants – each receive $250 WWE Gift Card + $250 Cash March 8, 2023 Eliminate Two (2) contestants – each receive $250 WWE Gift Card + $250 Cash March 15, 2023 Eliminate Two (2) contestants – each receive $250 WWE Gift Card + $250 Cash March 22, 2023 Eliminate One (1) contestant – receives Runner-Up Trip Package Last remaining contestant awarded Champion Trip Package

1 Both trip packages include a travel allowance of four thousand dollars ($4,000) to cover airfare (if required), hotel, and travel expenses including ground transportation or gasoline; two (2) credentialed lanyards for SummerSlam 2023; 2 VIP gift bags; a $300 WWE Superstore Gift Card; two (2) Cut the Line Superstore Checkout passes; two (2) ringside tickets to SummerSlam 2023; a ringside photo opportunity; and a Meet and Greet with a WWE Superstar. The Champion Trip Package will also include a title belt; and a Backstage Tour/Experience.

D. HOW TO ENTER

VIA FACEBOOK

Visit the West Virginia Lottery Facebook page and follow the link to enter. Complete the form provided, including your information and the ticket number from your West Virginia Lottery game# 1149 WWE ticket. The Lottery does not sell or use your information for any other purpose than as a convenience for your entry into Lottery promotions and as contact and verification information should you win or for informative emails. Only valid internet entries will be accepted. Hand delivered, courier, emailed, facsimile, or mail entries will be disqualified.

ENTRY INFORMATION

Entries are captured online by and will be maintained by Woobox. Players must successfully submit the required code from the tick Player information necessary for fulfillment (entrant’s name, complete address, daytime phone number and e-mail address) will be captured as well. At the time of submission, the entry will be registere Once a ticket is registered, it may not be registered again. Once a player has successfully submitted an entry, any subsequent entries will be disqualified. Once the valid entry period expires, the winners will be selected ra

E. DRAWING PROCEDURES

Entries are captured and maintained by Woobox. On date of drawing, an internal auditor will be present. All data of entries from each page will be exported from Woobox. Those data sets will then be copied and pasted into WWE SummerSlam Elimination Drawing 020723 – Draw Entrant Data tab. Those in turn will be sorted by date and time of entry in ascending order. The number of data rows for entries will then be entered into the SummerSlam Elimination Draw tab, which will use the random number function to select a data row for thirty-six (36) entries. That selection will be screen captured and then copied into the Final Record Selection column and the document saved. Corresponding data for those selected rows will be copied to the SummerSlam Elimination Draw tab and the document saved. The first twelve (12) persons will be labeled as contestants. The second twenty-four (24) will be labeled as alternates. Should a data row selection be a duplicate, the next alternate will replace that selection as a contestant. The WWE SummerSlam Elimination Drawing 020723 spreadsheet tabs’ entries and selections will be observed, printed, and signed by the drawing manager, internal auditor, security, and witness. Limit one (1) prize per person, for the entirety of the promotion. Limit one (1) prize per entry for the promotion. Any person selected with a duplicate name subsequent to that person’s first entry shall have said subsequent entry disqualified and includes any and all additional promotional drawings during the Facebook Live broadcast drawings.

F. ELIMINATION CHALLENGE PROCEDURES

An internal auditor shall be present to verify that drawing procedures were followed.

a) Eliminations Weeks 1 & 2

The West Virginia Lottery will place two (2) iterations of each winners name on the Elimination Challange wheel. On a Facebook Live broadcast, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel a first time. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor. After the first person is eliminated, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel again to eliminate a second person for that week. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. Should the space be blank, the wheel will be spun until a second person is eliminated. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor.

b) Eliminations Week 3

The West Virginia Lottery will place three (3) iterations of each winners name on the Elimination Challenge wheel. On a Facebook Live broadcast, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel a first time. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor. After the first person is eliminated, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel again to eliminate a second person for that week. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. Should the space be blank, the wheel will be spun until a second person is eliminated. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor.

c) Eliminations Week 4

The West Virginia Lottery will place four (4) iterations of each winners name on the Elimination Challenge wheel. On a Facebook Live broadcast, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel a first time. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor. After the first person is eliminated, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel again to eliminate a second person for that week. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. Should the space be blank, the wheel will be spun until a second person is eliminated. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor.

d) Eliminations Week 5

The West Virginia Lottery will place six (6) iterations of each winners name on the Elimination Challenge wheel. On a Facebook Live broadcast, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel a first time. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor. After the first person is eliminated, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel again to eliminate a second person for that week. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, their names removed, and awarded the elimination prize for that week. Should the space be blank, the wheel will be spun until a second person is eliminated. The eliminated contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor.

e) Elimination Week 6

The West Virginia Lottery will place twelve (12) iterations of each winners name on the Elimination Challenge wheel. On a Facebook Live broadcast, the West Virginia Lottery will spin the wheel. The person the wheel stops on will be eliminated, and awarded the Runner-Up trip prize. The Runner-Up contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor. The remaining person will be awarded the Champion trip prize. The Champion contestant will be observed, recorded and verified by the auditor.

G. VALIDATION

DRAWING

The West Virginia Lottery shall verify that the selected contestants are valid game ticket entries. If a contestant’s submission is deemed invalid for any reason, then the next subsequent alternate shall be used. The West Virginia Lottery shall then notify all contestants by direct message, telephone, and/or email to provide notification and willingness to accept prizes. Contestants MUST respond to the initial West Virginia Lottery contact within twenty-four (24) hours following the initial contact attempt or the contestant shall forfeit participation in the Elimination Challenge and the next alternate notified.

Should an alternate be selected, the West Virginia Lottery shall make contact by direct message, telephone, and/or email and that alternate shall have twenty-four (24) hours to respond. In the event the alternate cannot be reached, this process shall be repeated until a willing contestant is selected.

Contestants must respond by completing a provided claimant form within three (3) business days or participation will be forfeited and the next valid alternate selected automatically.

Should a trip package winner decline the trip package after the Elimination Challenge selection, the next alternate will automatically win the associated trip prize.

H. FULFILLMENT

CASH PRIZES

Cash prizes to be awarded in the drawing shall be provided by the West Virginia Lottery, funded by the West Virginia Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund and fulfilled by the West Virginia Lottery upon winner claim.

GIFT CARDS AND TRIP PRIZE PACKAGE FULFILLMENT

Gift cards and trip prize packages shall be fulfilled by IGT Global Solutions Corporation.

Gift cards will be provided by email upon winner’s completion of validation forms.

Trip packages will be coordinated upon winner’s completion of required validation and waiver forms. If airfare is required, IGT shall make arrangements on behalf of each Trip Prize Winner and deduct the cost from the four thousand dollars ($4,000) travel allowance. The Hotel costs shall also be deducted from the four thousand dollars ($4,000) travel allowance. IGT shall make arrangements on behalf of each Trip Prize Winner. If ground transportation required, IGT shall make arrangements on behalf of each Trip Prize Winner and deduct the cost from the four thousand dollars ($4,000) travel allowance. The Runner-Up and Championship Prize Winners and their guests shall be obligated to comply with all other terms and requirements of their respective trip package. Unless otherwise specified by LOTTERY, if a trip prize winner fails to arrive for the scheduled flight (if applicable) or fails to check into the hotel, said winner shall forfeit the trip package and remain liable for all standard withholding taxes reported for the trip package. The winner, designee or guest must have a valid credit card or shall be required to post cash deposits for incidentals in order to check into the hotel, unless other arrangements are made directly with the hotel. IGT shall withhold and deposit all applicable federal and state withholding taxes on behalf of the Runner-Up and Championship Prize Winners, based upon the trip valued and as provided by LOTTERY. IGT shall prepare the W-2G /1099 forms for the Grand Prize Trip Package Winners and shall submit copies of the completed forms to the appropriate tax agencies along with the prize winners. Neither IGT nor LOTTERY shall be responsible for any additional taxes that may become due when the winner files a tax return as required by applicable law. The Runner-Up and Championship Trip Prizes are transferable with the consent of LOTTERY. In the event of a transfer, the applicable tax liability for the Trip Prize shall be reported in the name of such ORIGINAL Trip Prize Winner.

I. GENERAL RULES