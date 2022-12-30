JR Dallas Wealth Management teams up with US Nexus Group to help tackling US Supply Chain issues and Price Hikes

JR Dallas Wealth Management, based in Flower Mound, Texas, has formed a joint venture with US Nexus Group / Project Procurement LLC

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Dallas Wealth Management, based in Flower Mound, Texas, has formed a joint venture with US Nexus Group / Project Procurement LLC to finance the import of Turkish Goods and Services to the US Market.

JR Dallas Wealth Management and US Nexus Group have jointly worked on the financial architecture required to provide a seamless and efficient procurement process for US corporations looking to diversify their supply chains. The Republic of Turkey presents a great opportunity in that respect.

“The Turkish Manufacturing Ecosystem provides a wide range of high-quality products and services at competitive prices. Closely observing the increases in the cost of construction and other industries resulting in the halting of various projects in the US, we have decided to establish the Turkish American Platform ( www.ta-platform.com ). This platform will help tackle this issue that is hurting many sponsors from developing their projects “stated H. Burak Erten, President of US Nexus Group.

Turkish American Platform has the backing of more than 500 manufacturers/ exporters in Turkey, enabling the platform to offer goods and services in more than 30 industries spanning from Construction to Aerospace.

“We have been an investing in Supply Chain Management, and our financing will enable US Buyers to buy from Turkey without having to deal with the complexities of cross-border procurement. This joint venture will help reduce the prices of sought-after goods and services in the US”, stated the CEO of JR Dallas Wealth Management, Jehangir A. Raja.

JR Dallas Wealth Management and US Nexus Group are also planning to launch an Industrial Initiative in the State of Texas, establishing a series of plants that will help create jobs while reducing the dependence on imports for the State Economy.

About JR Dallas Wealth Management

A boutique private equity investment firm relying on synergies and the experience of its shareholders. JR Dallas Wealth Management is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties, affordable housing, office, retail, and industrial facilities. It offers equity and private loan products.

Since 2008, the Company has structured more than $2.5 billion of loans and maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $1.8 billion.

About US Nexus Group

US Nexus Group comprises multiple companies operating in strategic advisory, fund management in the EU, and business development in more than 50 countries globally. In a private capacity, the group is also involved in Nation Building and Geopolitical Advisory advocating for US interests and values globally.