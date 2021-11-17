JRDWM

JR Dallas Wealth Management enters into a significant Joint Venture Agreement with Medmax Technologies Inc.

We see opportunities others don’t — and invest like others can’t.” — Jehangir A Raja

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Dallas Wealth Management Enters into significant Joint Venture Agreement with Medmax Technologies Inc.

JR Dallas Wealth Management enters into a significant Joint Venture Agreement with Medmax Technologies Inc. The joint venture is part of the strategic and synergistic growth of JRDWM in the healthcare industry. JRDWM will provide major equity and debt financing for Medmax Technologies Inc.

“The goal is to help more people in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. Medmax has a wonderful management team, and we are happy to interactively grow together,” said Jehangir A. Raja, CEO of JRDWM.

Shazam Khan Founder & CEO of Medmax said “This JV has marked a new era for Medmax with endless possibilities for the advancement of the RCM industry. We are excited about the financial strength and support that will be provided by our new partner JR Dallas. We now will be in a much better position to deliver the excellent technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to the healthcare providers across the United States”

Mohsin Amin Co-Founder & COO of Medmax said “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Medmax by JRDWM. This acquisition will support Medmax in meeting the demands of our existing clients as well as open avenues into new sectors. Similarly, I believe Medmax will bring significant Healthcare RCM sector experience to the JRDWM portfolio.”

JR Dallas Wealth Management is a boutique private equity investment firm relying on the synergies and experience of its shareholders. JRDWM is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The company finances all types of commercial real estate, multifamily properties, affordable housing, office, retail, and industrial facilities. It offers equity and private loan products. Since 2008, the company has structured more than $2.5 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $1.8 billion.

Medmax Technologies Inc., a fast-growing medical billing company for outsourcing solutions that provide medical billing, Credentialing, Accounts Receivables (AR), Practice Management (PM) & revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers across the United States. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. Our clients count on us to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Our foremost goal is to implement AI-based technologies in the healthcare RCM industry