Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.1 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary November job estimates show an increase of 13,800 jobs for a total of 2,756,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 9,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,200 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted November 2022 unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than the revised October 2022 rate of 3.2 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in November 2021, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.1 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for November 2022 was 2,672,700, of which 2,589,200 were employed and 83,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.1 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,982,800, of which 2,894,900 were employed and 87,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.9 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,353,300, of which 3,249,000 were employed and 104,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.1 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 0.1 percentage point, while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 16,300, while the number of employed increased by 1,900, and the number of unemployed decreased by 18,100. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 4,900, while the number of employed increased by 18,100, and the number of unemployed decreased by 23,000. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 22,300, while the number of employed increased by 6,400 and the number of unemployed decreased by 28,700. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.7 percentage points while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.8 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 13,800 jobs. The private sector increased by 9,600 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,200 jobs over-the-month. Five private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in trade, transportation, and utilities (7,700 jobs); information (300 jobs); financial activities (200 jobs); and education and health services (1,300 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (1,100 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in manufacturing (-300 jobs); mining, logging & construction (-400 jobs); and other services (-300 jobs). Professional and business services remained the same. Government overall increased by 4,200 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 1,700 jobs, state government increased by 500 jobs and the local government increased by 5,400 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 50,900 jobs. The private sector increased by 54,100 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 3,200 jobs. Job increases were registered in manufacturing (600 jobs); mining, logging & construction (4,400 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (4,700 jobs); information (3,300 jobs) professional and business services (6,400 jobs); educational and health services (15,400 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20,300 jobs) and other services (4,100 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-5,100 jobs). Government overall decreased by 3,200 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 12,100 jobs, State government shows an increase of 1, 900 jobs and the local government increased 7,000 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

