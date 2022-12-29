URGENT NOTICE
|
ILLINOIS, December 29 - TO:
|
All State Owned & Occupied Buildings
|
FROM:
|
Michael Pittman
Deputy Director
Bureau of Property Management
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, December 29, 2022
|
RE:
|
Lowering of Flags
Notice to Proceed Memo
The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from
Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of
Firefighter Brian Rehnberg
of the North Park Fire Department
Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:
Sunrise to Sunset on Tuesday, January 3, 2023