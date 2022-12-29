URGENT NOTICE









ILLINOIS, December 29 - TO: All State Owned & Occupied Buildings FROM: Michael Pittman Deputy Director Bureau of Property Management DATE: Thursday, December 29, 2022 RE: Lowering of Flags

























































Notice to Proceed Memo







The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from

Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of





Firefighter Brian Rehnberg

of the North Park Fire Department





Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:





Sunrise to Sunset on Tuesday, January 3, 2023



