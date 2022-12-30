Professor Richard Y. Cheng, JD CHC joins Jerry “J Man” Joyner for an In-Studio Chat
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner welcomed Professor Richard Y. Cheng as his guest for the last show for 2022. Richard Y. Cheng’s practice focuses on corporate transactions and advises clients on cannabis and healthcare regulatory matters. Richard developed a cannabis regulatory and corporate practice in 2013 and grew his practice by representing a variety of cannabis related clients at a national law firm. Richard has been named a Top 200 Cannabis Lawyer by Cannabis Law Journal and a Top 250 Cannabis Legal Expert by Databird Research Journal in 2019. Lastly, Richard teaches cannabis law as an adjunct faculty at UNT Dallas College of Law.
About the interview J-Man shared, “I recently met Professor Cheng and he immediately said “Call me Richard” with a big smile on his face. You’d think someone with the credentials and accolades of Cheng’s to be aloof, however this
gentleman makes you feel at ease when you speak with him. People like this is why cannabis brands are growing. It’s great to have Richard as our guest for our 22nd episode. We’re excited to learn how Cheng’s helping healthcare practitioners embrace our beloved plant in wellness and share his story with our partakers”.
About Richard Y. Cheng, JD, CHC
Richard Y. Cheng’s practice focuses on corporate transactions, regulatory, compliance matters, and administrative appeals. His health care law practice includes representation of post-acute care providers (e.g., nursing facilities,
assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities, home health care agencies, hospices, rehabilitation providers), community hospitals, management service organizations (MSOs), private equity groups and investors in health care, physician groups, ancillary providers (e.g., pharmacies, durable medical equipment companies, labs), retail medicine providers (e.g., urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, emergency rooms), dental service organizations (DSOs), behavioral health, chiropractors, and veterinary practices. Richard has considerable experience representing clients involving the Stark Law, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act, the Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act, HIPAA, the HITECH Act, the Civil Monetary Penalties Law, state-based health care regulations, Medicare-related transactions (e.g., change of ownership), licensure surveys, the formation of MSOs and DSOs, managed care organization payment matters, Medicaid contracting, and Medicare appeals before administrative law judges.
Prior to joining Weaver Johnston Nelson, Richard was an equity partner and a member of the health care sector at one of the largest AmLaw 100 global firms. During his tenure, he launched the firm’s hemp/hemp products practice group,
where he led multiple initiatives in building the firm’s reputation in cannabis. In addition, Richard formerly served as vice president and general counsel at two separate health care companies, where he assisted with change-of-ownership
transactions, counseled on health care operational matters, and worked closely with outside counsel managing multiple litigation matters. He also created the medical appeals departments at both health care organizations, overseeing multiple staff members whom he trained, resulting in the successful recovery of millions of dollars in governmental and private health care insurance claims. Early in his career, Richard worked as a licensed occupational therapist; served as an adjunct faculty at multiple universities; and lobbied in Washington, D.C., through the American Occupational Therapy Association
In addition to his traditional health care practice, Richard developed a cannabis regulatory and corporate practice in 2013. As a leading cannabis attorney, Richard served as outside general counsel to the Texas Cannabis Industry Association, coauthored an FDA primer in preparation for the 2019 FDA public hearing on CBD products and has been named a top 250 cannabis legal expert by Databird Research Journal. He represents a broad base of cannabis-related clients, including private equity groups investing in the cannabis industry, physicians, medical marijuana dispensaries, seed developers, cultivators, processors, wholesalers, retailers, distribution centers, and ancillary providers (e.g., testing labs, biomass brokerage firms) and marketers. https://weaverjohnston.com/attorneys/richard-y-cheng/
Anel Bulbul, Executive Producer, Managing Partner
Anel Bulbul, Executive Producer, Managing Partner
